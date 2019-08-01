TUSCUMBIA — Building and Facilities Director Chris Hand solved a security problem for Deshler High School with a call to the Sheffield Iron Workers Local 477.
Hand was tasked with finding a way to secure a wide open area of the campus located between the career technical center and cafeteria.
In searching for an answer, Hand called the Sheffield Iron Workers Local 477 for advice on who to contact for help.
As it turned out, Hand didn't need to look any further than the ironworkers themselves.
"I talked to (union organizer) Eddie Mitchell and told him what we needed, and he said they'd like to be involved in helping us," Hand said. "They had several apprentices who needed the experience, and we sure needed the help, so they built us some super nice fencing.
"That area of campus is much more secure now and it looks great, as opposed to a very institutional look we'd have had if we'd gone with chain link fencing."
In addition, the iron workers built handrails for two flights of stairs behind the Winston Home on campus that the public uses.
"We're so appreciative of their work, and we're hoping to partner with them on future projects as well," Hand said. "They've been so generous with us."
The project, about a $10,000 value, was done at no cost to the school system. Mitchell said private donations from area contractors covered the cost of the materials. Labor provided by the apprentices would have cost about $5,000.
"We were just tickled to get to do it because we really want to be out there in the community and giving back to the area we all love so much," Mitchell said. "We appreciated the opportunity to help."
The project also bears special meaning to the union local members as it was dedicated in memory of a beloved friend and co-worker, Buddy Blaxton. A plaque on the fencing bears his name.
The crew of about 15 worked in the evenings and on some weekends the past two months to construct and place the fence.
The project also grabbed the attention of Deshler's agricultural science teacher, Mike Tinker, who said the school's career technical center is always looking to expose students to new programs.
"We're trying to introduce students to other programs like welding and now iron works, because this is a great example of a need out there that they could fill," Tinker said.
"This project raised the interest of several of our students, so we're going to partner with this group to come in and speak to our kids and share more about it," Tinker said. "The more options we can give kids, the better."
