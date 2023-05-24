Basketball Player Charged Basketball
Former Alabama forward Darius Miles is facing a capital murder charge. Miles has pleaded not guilty in the January shooting death of 23-year-old Jamea Harris. The former reserve forward and Michael Lynn Davis, both 21 at the time, are charged with capital murder. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

 Gerald Herbert

TUSCALOOSA — A judge denied bond Wednesday for former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles, who is facing a capital murder charge related to a fatal shooting near campus.

