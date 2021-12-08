SHEFFIELD — Colbert County District Judge Chad Coker has revoked the bond of the man charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of a Florence man at a Sheffield restaurant early Friday morning.
James Terrell "Musso" Whiteside, 40, of Muscle Shoals, was arrested and charged with one count of manslaughter Friday afternoon after one of three shooting victims died from injuries sustained in a shooting incident at Jokers on Hatch Boulevard, Sheffield Police Chief Ricky Terry said.
Chief Assistant Colbert County District Attorney Angela Hulsey said Whiteside was on bond for drug trafficking and possession offenses when the shooting occurred on Dec. 3.
"He was set for a first appearance on his trafficking and [unlawful possession of a controlled substance] charges," Hulsey said. "He was already scheduled for his first appearance on Dec. 6.
After charging Whiteside with manslaughter, a motion to revoked his bond was filed.
She said Coker set a hearing on his bond revocation on the same date as the first appearance.
