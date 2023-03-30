DOUBLE SPRINGS — A Killen man has been charged with murder after a Double Springs man was struck and killed by a vehicle in a rural area of the 3000 block of County Road 18.
Winston County Sheriff Caleb Snoddy said Terry Wayne “Bubba” Lewis, 40, was struck and killed around 7 p.m. Monday.
The vehicle, which struck Lewis, was driven by Christian Daniel Modas, 30.
He has been charged with murder and has been booked into the Winston County Jail on a $1 million cash bond.
Lewis reportedly was an automotive technology instructor for the Winston County Career Academy. He had worked for the Winston County school system for 18 years.
“He was happy almost every time you saw him,” Winston County Schools Superintendent told a Birmingham television station. “He was just a joy to be around. The faculties in all of our communities and sites are so close. They took it hard.”
The Winston County Sheriff’s Department has not released any more information as to what may have led to the incident or what the motive may have been, if any.
Modas’ attorneys William K. Diver and David P. Bradley Jr. were granted a preliminary hearing, which will be May 15.
On Wednesday morning, Bradley said they were going to meet with Modas later that day.
"We're in the beginning stages of gathering information right now," he said.
