FLORENCE — A Lauderdale County inmate is facing a felony murder charge, along with drug charges, in connection to the Valentine’s Day death of fellow inmate Harley James Coyer.
Sheriff Joe Hamilton said Russell Lyn Reatherford, 27, of Sheffield was arrested and charged with murder, unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, and second-degree promoting prison contraband.
The charges come after Lauderdale County sheriff investigators presented evidence, along with the results of the state toxicology report, to a grand jury, which returned the three-count indictment.
Investigators contend that Reatherford supplied Coyer with a “lethal amount” of fentanyl that caused his death.
Reatherford, who was brought in on outstanding warrants on Feb. 13, shared a cell with Coyer, Hamilton said.
Coyer, 37, died the night of Feb. 14 after inmates alerted corrections officers he was unresponsive.
Hamilton said officers also administered a dose of NARCAN, which is typically used for drug overdose cases, but Coyer was still unresponsive.
An emergency medical services unit was called to the detention facility, and emergency medical technicians assisted with live-saving measures, which failed.
Coyer was pronounced dead on the scene by Lauderdale County Coroner Kim Jones.
Hamilton told the TimesDaily after the incident that Coyer was alive and ate supper at 5 p.m.
Another inmate, who shared the cell with Coyer, was sent to North Alabama Medical Center after appearing “lethargic.”
Hamilton said that inmate was not Reatherford, but Hamilton is confident that the inmate must have come in contact with the fentanyl Coyer was supplied.
Reatherford remains in the Lauderdale County Detention Facility on a $182,500 bond.
