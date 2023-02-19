Jazlyn Laine Terry, 26, of Leighton was found in possession of almost $20,000 worth of tools, which were reported stolen from a construction site in Boaz. Terry faces two counts of first-degree receiving stolen property. [COURTESY]
Jazlyn Laine Terry, 26, of Leighton was found in possession of almost $20,000 worth of tools, which were reported stolen from a construction site in Boaz. Terry faces two counts of first-degree receiving stolen property. [COURTESY]
TUSCUMBIA — A Leighton woman is facing two counts of first-degree receiving stolen property charges after Colbert County sheriff’s investigators found her in possession of a truck and almost $20,000 worth of tools, which were reported stolen in Boaz earlier this month.
The truck and the tools were located at the woman’s listed residence in Leighton on Feb. 13.
When investigators talked to Jazlyn Laine Terry, she first told them that she purchased the 1999 Dodge pickup from someone in Florence.
Her story then changed when investigators showed her the same vehicle was caught on camera at the Walmart in Moulton.
She later admitted to stealing the truck, which was valued at $10,000, and admitted to stealing the tools, which were valued at $19,875, from a hospital construction site in Boaz.
Terry, 26, was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree receiving stolen property and booked into the Colbert County Jail.
She is being held at the jail because she has an outstanding felony warrant in Lincoln County, Tennessee.
Court records indicate that Terry allegedly stole a 1996 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup, valued at $15,000, on Dec. 2, 2022, from Elk Valley Truck and Trailer Sales in Fayetteville, Tennessee.
