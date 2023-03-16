FLORENCE — A Gadsden man who is accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend's mother and holding her hostage in his residence in Etowah County is now booked into the Lauderdale County Detention Facility.
Jason Larry Burns, 43, was transferred on Tuesday from Gadsden Regional Medical Center to Helen Keller Hospital in Sheffield until he was able to be booked into the jail after he allegedly overdosed near the end of the 10-plus hour ordeal on Friday.
Burns has been charged with one count each of first-degree kidnapping, first-degree burglary, possession of burglar tools, third-degree domestic violence (harassment), menacing, and second-degree criminal mischief.
He's being held presently with no bond.
Lauderdale County deputies responded to a call from the hostage’s daughter saying that Burns forced his way into her mother’s home on the 27000 block of County Road 14 on Friday.
Burns then left Lauderdale County and was tracked through Lawrence, Cullman, Marshall and Etowah counties to his listed residence in Gadsden. Along the way, he threatened "suicide by cop" or claimed he would kill his hostage if he were stopped by law enforcement.
Once in Gadsden, Burns allegedly ingested enough narcotics to attempt to overdose.
Once he blacked out, the woman escaped to safety.
Law enforcement then raided the home and found Burns showing signs of overdosing. He was taken to Gadsden Regional Medical Center, where he remained under guard by Lauderdale County sheriff's deputies until he was well enough to be transferred to Keller Hospital.
