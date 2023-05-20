ROGERSVILLE – Law enforcement is looking for a man who shot one man and attempted to shoot a woman Thursday afternoon following an argument.
Police Chief Brian Hudson said James Daniel Tucker, 49, got into a verbal altercation with a woman he had been staying with near Lauderdale County Road 60 and Lauderdale 562 around 5 p.m. Thursday.
The woman told police that she called a friend of hers to come and pick her up and began walking down the road. When the man she called arrived to pick her up, Tucker allegedly jumped out of the woods and began firing at the man.
“He blew half of that guy’s ear off and then turned the gun on her and said, ‘Now I’m going to kill you’ and fired at least one shot at her,” Hudson said.
The woman was not struck, but the person who came to pick her up was grazed by a bullet.
Hudson said the man refused treatment on site or transport to the hospital.
“He said he would take care of it himself,” Hudson said.
Members of the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department, Florence SWAT and K-9 units assisted in searching for Tucker, who was believed to be holed up in a house near the shooting.
Hudson said Tucker wasn’t found in the house and remains at-large.
Tucker, who pleaded guilty to first-degree theft of property and first-degree receiving stolen property in 2021 in Lauderdale County, now is being sought by law enforcement for two counts of attempted murder, Hudson said.
Police are asking if anyone knows Tucker’s whereabouts to call the Rogersville Police Department at 256-247-8863.
Hudson said if anyone sees Tucker, or has any interaction with him to call 911 or the police department as soon as possible.
