TUSCUMBIA — Brian Lansing Martin is now facing 12 total criminal charges, including four counts of capital murder in connection with the Oct. 1, 2021, shooting deaths of Sheffield police Sgt. Nick Risner and William Mealback Jr. after a Colbert County Grand Jury returned indictments last week in the two separate cases.
Martin indicted on 12 total charges
By Kevin Taylor City Editor
