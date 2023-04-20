centerpiece top story Murder suspect pleads guilty to manslaughter By Kevin Taylor City Editor Apr 20, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Fretwell Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TUSCUMBIA — A woman charged in the shooting death of her boyfriend in June 2022 was recently sentenced to serve five years in jail per a plea agreement.Lisa Ann Fretwell, 51, was charged with one count of murder after being indicted by a Colbert County grand jury in August.She pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease and mental defect.After undergoing a mental examination, the trial was set for earlier this month by Circuit Court Judge Kyle W. Brown.Leading up to her trial date, Fretwell opted to enter into a plea agreement with the state.She pleaded down from murder to manslaughter. She was sentenced to a 20-year split with five years to serve in jail for shooting and killing Travis Eugene Snipes on June 9, 2022.During interviews with law enforcement, Fretwell originally said she had been abused by her boyfriend and he had threatened to kill her, according to a court document.She said that on the day of the shooting, she and Snipes struggled over a shotgun that went off.A day later, she told investigators that she had bought the shotgun. The owner of the shotgun, Douglas Michael Williams, said he did not sell it to her, but let her borrow it.The owner of the shotgun told investigators that Fretwell came to his residence at 6 a.m. that day and told him that she had shot her boyfriend in the face.She later asked him to help her move the body. Williams told her "no."She then asked him to put "signs on her," like hit her in the face and put something around her neck to choke her and make her look like she had been assaulted.Williams refused, according to the court document.After being booked into the Tuscumbia City Jail, where Colbert County female inmates are kept, Fretwell escaped on June 11. She was captured later that night in Franklin County.Fretwell originally was charged with manslaughter, but a Colbert County grand jury returned an indictment in August charging her with the murder of Snipes. 