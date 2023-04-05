More than 1,200 fentanyl pills and $32,720 in cash along with a AR-15 rifle was confiscated following the execution of a search warrant of a Roosevelt Avenue residence in Muscle Shoals on Monday. [COURTESY]
More than 1,200 fentanyl pills and $32,720 in cash along with a AR-15 rifle was confiscated following the execution of a search warrant of a Roosevelt Avenue residence in Muscle Shoals on Monday. [COURTESY]
MUSCLE SHOALS — More than 1,200 pressed fentanyl pills and $32,700 in cash were confiscated by agents of the Colbert County Drug Task Force after executing a search warrant on the 400 block of Roosevelt Avenue on Monday.
Curtis Burns, director of the task force, said law enforcement had been receiving numerous calls for months about drug activity from the residence agents entered on Monday.
Burns said 1,211 fentanyl pills and $32,730 in cash was found in a safe in the bathroom of the residence.
“This was a good case, and I’m glad we were able to get these pills off the streets,” Burns said.
An AR-15 rifle also was found hidden on a shelf along with “multiple” high-capacity magazines for the rifle.
Agents found 37-year-old Christina Richardson inside the residence and arrested and charged her with drug trafficking.
Burns said the investigation into the drug seizure is still ongoing but said there is a possibility of future arrests stemming from the search of the residence.
Richardson said booked into the Colbert County Jail on a $500,000 bond.
Drug task force agents were assisted by Muscle Shoals police and deputies with the Colbert County Sheriff’s Department.
“This is an example of law enforcement working together to rid these dangerous drugs from our community,” Muscle Shoals Police Chief Clint Reck said in a social media post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.