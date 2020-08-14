FLORENCE — Police are investigating the death of a 3-year-old boy who was brought into North Alabama Medical Center this week as a homicide.
Florence Police Lt. Wesley Gargis said police responded to a call to the hospital regarding the death of the child, Kaiden Garner, at 11:25 p.m. Wednesday.
Initially, it was believed Kaiden's death could have been from heat exposure, Gargis said.
"Since that time, detectives have confirmed that Kaiden’s death was not in fact related to any type of injury caused by an exposure to heat," he said. "Based on the evidence gathered thus far and statements made we now consider this to be an active investigation into the homicide of 3-year-old Kaiden Garner. Preliminary autopsy reports show that Kaiden’s death resulted from blunt force trauma."
Police are reaching out to the community for assistance. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Bill White at 256-760-6595 or the Florence Police Department at 256-760-6610, or Shoals Area CrimeStoppers at 256-386-8685 or the Police Department's Text-A-Tip at 274637 using keyword FPDTIP plus your message.
Police Chief Ron Tyler said no arrests have been made.
"There are situations when there's an adult victim when people choose not come forward but we hope when there's a 3-year-old someone will come forward," Tyler said.
He said those offering tips can remain anonymous.
