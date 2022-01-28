Raid items.jpg

Several grams of methamphetamines, fentanyl powder, Xanax bars and Adderall tablets were confiscated on Wednesday, along with more than $1,300 in cash and various firearms during a raid of a residence at 1005 SW 13th Ave. in Sheffield. [COLBERT COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT]

SHEFFIELD — Two people are facing drug trafficking and unlawful possession of controlled substance charges after a known drug house was raided by members of the Colbert County Drug Task Force, the Colbert County Sheriff’s Department and Sheffield Police Department Wednesday morning.

