Drug bust.jpg
Buy Now

Law enforcement seized methamphetamines and marijuana with a total street value of more than $2,200 along with two handguns, scales and about $7,000 in cash during a drug raid Thursday night at 1615 Gate Six Road in Muscle Shoals. [COLBERT COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT]

MUSCLE SHOALS — Four known drug dealers in the Shoals are facing trafficking and unlawful possession charges after law enforcement raided a residence at 1615 Gate Six Road Thursday night in Muscle Shoals.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.