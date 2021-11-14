F211112 SHOOTING
Buy Now

A firefighter and a police officer search the area with flashlights Friday evening after a man was pistol whipped behind Taco Bell off Indiana Avenue in Florence. [DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY]

 Dan Busey 2021

FLORENCE — A robbery and assault suspect is in custody minutes after a robbery was reported to have led to gunfire on Indiana Street behind Taco Bell Friday afternoon, according to Police Chief Ron Tyler.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.