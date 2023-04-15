FLORENCE — A Rogersville man is accused of sending and receiving child porn images to who he thought was a 13-year-old girl, but was actually an investigator with the Opelika Police Department.
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department was contacted by Investigator Elijah Pugh on March 8 regarding messages and images he received while depicting a 13-year-old girl in a public group chat on a social media platform, according to court documents.
On Feb. 13, the investigator received a message on the platform from Thomas Andrew Word, who said he was a 26-year-old man from Rogersville.
After verifying that it was indeed Word, the investigator stated that they had been interacting through the social media platform. Some of the interactions were very graphic in nature. Word later spoke of picking up the 13-year-old girl to have her perform oral sex on him.
Pugh said that Word had sent nude images and videos to the undercover account on Feb. 20.
Opelika Police arrested and charged Word on March 11 with one count each of electronic solicitation of a minor, and transmitting obscene material to a minor.
He was booked into the Lee County Jail and released that day on a $30,000 bond.
Investigators with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department obtained a warrant for all of the electronic devices within Word’s residence. At least three cell phones and a tablet were seized to be forensically analyzed.
One pornographic photo was found on one of the phones depicting breast nudity of a female under the age of 12, as well as a pornographic video involving a minor.
Word, 26, was arrested on Wednesday after the phones and tablet were analyzed. He was charged with two counts of illegal possession of pornographic material involving minors.
He was booked into the Lauderdale County Detention Center Wednesday morning and released that night on a $75,000 bond.
