ROGERSVILLE — A Rogersville man is facing firearms charges, including shooting into an occupied dwelling, after investigators found a shell casing inside a dresser of a resident’s bedroom Friday night.
Lauderdale County sheriff’s deputies were called to 421 Bobo Lane, where the resident said her neighbor shot into her home around 2:37 a.m.
The woman said she was lying in bed awake when she heard several gun shots and could hear them ricochet off her home.
She said she looked out of the front door and saw her neighbor, Lowery Dale Wilson, go back inside his residence. The woman said she had seen Wilson shooting guns outside his residence before.
Deputies then went next door to talk to Wilson, but he refused to answer the door.
Another neighbor of the woman said they saw Wilson go into his residence and turn off all the lights in the home.
A deputy later stated that he saw a red dot on the side of the woman’s house and that red dot was consistent with an aiming device from a firearm.
Investigators found a bullet hole outside of the woman’s residence near a window. They later found a bullet hole on the inside of a bedroom wall and a bullet hole in the back of a dresser, where the shell casing was found in one of the drawers.
Wilson was arrested and charged with felony discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and certain persons prohibited to possess a firearm.
He was booked into the Lauderdale County Detention Facility on a $32,500 bond.
Wilson pleaded guilty in 2022 to misdemeanor counts of carrying a pistol without a permit, and second-degree illegal possession of marijuana in Lauderdale County.
He also pleaded guilty to felony first-degree illegal possession of marijuana and misdemeanor DUI in 2018.
