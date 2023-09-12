Tuscumbia Drug Bust.jpg
Two people are facing multiple drug charges after Tuscumbia police were alerted to possible drug activity going on in the parking lot of one of the city's hotels. [COURTESY]

TUSCUMBIA — Two Russellville residents are facing multiple drug charges, including trafficking after police received a tip that they may be distributing drugs from their vehicle Monday morning.

