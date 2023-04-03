TUSCUMBIA — A Lauderdale County man whose sexual abuse trial has been continued seven times now faces more sexual abuse charges in an adjacent county.
Clarence James Thompson, 44, was arrested in Colbert County last week after a grand jury returned a four-count indictment charging him with two counts of first-degree sodomy, and one count each of first-degree sexual abuse and first-degree rape.
The indictment comes after the alleged victim came forward last year to tell her story to Lauderdale County Investigator Christina Keeton.
Keeton said the alleged abuse took place when the victim, who is now 29 years old, was 5 years old and continued until she moved away from the area when she was 12.
“She said it had been weighing heavy on her mind for quite some time, and it was time to come forward,” Keeton said.
Thompson was booked into the Colbert County Jail on a $195,000 bond.
He was arrested for similar crimes against the same victim in Lauderdale County in 2021 following a grand jury indictment.
He was charged with four counts of first-degree sexual abuse, three counts of first-degree rape, and one count of first-degree sodomy.
He was released from the Lauderdale County Detention Facility on a $300,000 bond on June 9, 2021, according to court records. That same day, he was also released on a $3,500 bond after being arrested and charged with three counts of illegal possession of a controlled substance.
His trial was set in 2021, but it has been continued seven times. His trial date in Lauderdale County is now set for April 17, while his arraignment has been set for April 27 in Colbert County.
This is not the first time Thompson has been arrested on charges involving a minor, according to court records.
A Lauderdale County grand jury returned an indictment in 2016 charging him with two counts of second-degree sexual abuse, harassment and third-degree assault.
He later entered into a plea bargain and pled guilty to the two misdemeanor charges of harassment and third-degree assault.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.