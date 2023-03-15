TUSCUMBIA — A Colbert County grand jury returned a five-count indictment last week charging a Sheffield man with drug trafficking and chemical endangerment of a child.
Ronald Eric Yarbrough II, 28, attempted to elude police with his 4-year-old child inside the vehicle on Aug. 29, 2022, after failing to pull over during a traffic stop near the intersection of Second Street and 12th Avenue in Sheffield.
“We weren’t expecting him to flee,” Colbert County Drug Task Force Director Curtis Burns told the TimesDaily in August. “We also didn’t expect his 4-year-old to be in the car.”
After leading police on a 10-minute chase through Sheffield, Yarbrough eventually stopped and surrendered to law enforcement.
After removing the child from the vehicle, drug task force agents were able to recover more than 2 pounds of methamphetamines, which were thrown from the vehicle by Yarbrough during the chase.
“It was going everywhere when he was throwing it out,” Burns added.
Yarbrough was booked into the Colbert County Jail on Aug. 30 and released on a $29,000 bond.
The indictment returned against Yarbrough charges him with trafficking illegal drugs (meth), chemical endangerment of a child, reckless endangerment, attempting to elude, and tampering with physical evidence.
