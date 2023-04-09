Johnathon Kyle Perkins was also charged Thursday with promoting prison contraband when he allegedly tried to smuggle a metal screw-top pill bottle containing seven fentanyl pills into the Colbert County Jail. [COURTESY]
SHEFFIELD — More than 150 fentanyl pills were seized last week after agents with the Colbert County Drug Task Force and Sheffield police arrested and charged a Sheffield man with drug trafficking.
Drug task force agents had received information that Johnathon Kyle Perkins, 33, had allegedly been selling fentanyl at and near a residence on the 700 block of Austin Avenue for several months, according to court documents.
Agents also discovered Perkins had outstanding warrants for his arrest in Florence.
Thursday afternoon agents began to watch the residence Perkins allegedly was in and knew he didn’t have a vehicle.
Later that afternoon, Perkins left the residence and Sheffield police officers stopped him and told him about the outstanding warrants in Florence.
While taking him into custody, police asked if he had anything illegal on his person. He admitted to having a bottle of fentanyl pills and a small bag of pills in the pocket of his shirt.
Agents and police confiscated the pills and placed him under arrest and charged him with drug trafficking. A total of 169 fentanyl pills were seized.
While at the Colbert County Jail, corrections officers caught Perkins trying to conceal a metal container with a screw-off lid. Deputies and agents confiscated the container, which contained seven fentanyl pills.
Perkins was charged with drug trafficking and first-degree promoting prison contraband.
