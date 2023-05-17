TUSCUMBIA — A Colbert County man was released on $45,000 bond on Monday just a few weeks before he is scheduled to appear for trial after multiple drug charges in two separate incidents led to indictments.
Jesse Wayne Ryan, 25, of Sheffield was arrested Feb. 8 on unlawful possession of controlled substances, and unlawful possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute.
Colbert County Drug Task Force agents report that 26 pressed fentanyl pills and a small bag of methamphetamine were seized from his vehicle.
Task force agents were notified by a confidential informant that Ryan was bringing fentanyl pills to the Walmart parking lot in Muscle Shoals. They were also given information as to the location of the narcotics.
Agents witnessed Ryan approaching Walmart on Ford Avenue. Reports indicate he was going well above the 25-mph speed limit. Agents waited for him to park, then boxed him in and searched the car.
Ryan had previous charges against him in December 2022. He was found with 230 fentanyl pills during a routine traffic stop.
A Colbert County grand jury indicted Ryan in both cases. He was charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamines and fentanyl) in the Feb. 10 incident. He was also charged with drug trafficking and unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the Dec. 2 incident.
A few months before he was arrested in December, Ryan entered into a plea agreement with the state after being charged with two counts of illegal possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful distribution of a controlled substance in September.
He pleaded down to one count of felony illegal possession of a controlled substance.
Ryan’s trial in both cases is scheduled for June 6.
