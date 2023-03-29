FLORENCE — A Sheffield police officer was arrested just before noon on Tuesday after warrants for his arrest were sworn out by a Florence man.
Lt. Max Ryan Dotson, 37, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment, menacing, third-degree assault and harassment, according to court documents.
Dotson confirmed he had indeed been arrested on Tuesday.
He told the TimesDaily it was an off-duty incident that occurred on Dec. 23, 2022, in Florence.
“It was over conduct directed toward my daughter. It turned physical, and I defended myself,” Dotson said. “That’s all I can say about it.”
Sheffield Police Chief Ricky Terry said he was made aware of the pending arrest warrant on Monday.
“I advised Lt. Dotson to turn himself in [Tuesday], and advised him that he will be put on administrative leave pending an internal investigation,” Terry said. “Due to this case being under investigation I can’t comment any further.”
Terry did not say whether Dotson’s leave will be paid or unpaid.
Dotson was booked into the Lauderdale County Detention Facility Tuesday and released the same day on a $1,500 bond.
He has been a police officer in Sheffield for five years and been a certified law enforcement officer for 17 years.
Dotson was also involved in the chase and eventual shootout with Brian Lansing Martin on Oct. 1, 2021, behind Southgate Mall in Muscle Shoals. Martin allegedly shot Dotson, who was wearing a bulletproof vest at the time, and fellow officer Sgt. Nick Risner.
He was critically wounded during the exchange of gunfire with Martin. Risner died as a result from the gunshot wounds on Oct. 2, 2021.
