FLORENCE — The man who was shot and killed after drawing a rifle on a Lauderdale County Sheriff’s deputy had an outstanding warrant in Lawrence County, Tennessee, and had been booked into the Lauderdale County Detention Facility on criminal charges, according to Sheriff Rick Singleton.
Sheriff: Caregiver who was killed had criminal background
- By Kevin Taylor City Editor
