Shown are some of the items that were reported stolen from a resident's home that was destroyed by the Dec. 10 tornado in Mayfield, Ky. Two people from the Shoals admitted to sheriff's investigators that they took the items. [GRAVES COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT]
Two people from the Shoals are currently facing theft and drug charges after the couple was found on New Year’s Day with items believed to be stolen from a home destroyed in the Dec. 10 tornado in Graves County, Kentucky.
