FLORENCE — Police have charged a Florence man with the shooting death of his father.
John Patrick White, 37, has been charged with murder, police Capt. Brad Holmes said.
He is charged in the death of John Sherwood White, 59, Florence, Holmes said.
Police said the incident started as a domestic altercation Friday night between the two men and ended in a shooting.
Holmes said police received a call at approximately 10:30 p.m. regarding reports of a shooting at 4270 Chisholm Road.
"Officers arrived to find John Sherwood White suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the address," Holmes said.
He said John Patrick White was at the scene when police arrived.
"Responding officers provided medical care to John Sherwood White until EMS arrived," he said. "He was transported to the North Alabama Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries."
Holmes said John Patrick White was arrested at the scene. He is in the Lauderdale County Detention Center, with bond set at $150,000.
Holmes said the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 256-760-6500.
