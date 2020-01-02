ST. FLORIAN – Police officials said an investigation into a police-involved shooting on Dec. 21, should conclude today, but key details continue to be withheld.
St. Florian Police Chief Jason Brewer said his police officer who was involved in the shooting has remained on paid administrative leave while the investigation into the shooting incident was underway.
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation and Chief Deputy Richard Richey said the leave will extend until the case goes before the Lauderdale County grand jury. There has been no determination as to when that will be.
Brewer continues to withhold the names of the officer and the suspect the officer shot, who was injured during an attempted traffic stop.
According to Brewer, the officer tried to make the stop but the suspect turned down a dead end road. As the officer got out of his vehicle and approached the suspect, the suspect sped towards him in his car. The officer fired several shots into the car, striking the man twice. The suspect was transported to Huntsville Hospital and released after two days.
“We’re not releasing names until our meeting Monday night with our mayor and town attorney,” Brewer said. “Everything is still an open investigation. We expect to release more details on Tuesday.”
Richey said it is typical in such situations that the officer involved remain on leave until the case goes before the grand jury. The officer’s future employment with the department will be determined after the grand jury renders its decision or at the completion of any other court proceedings.
Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly will not be involved in any related court proceedings due to kinship to St. Florian Mayor Matthew Connolly.
