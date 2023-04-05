FLORENCE — More than 64,000 fentanyl pills were discovered in a Florence hotel room after Lauderdale County Drug Task Force agents were led to the room after executing a search warrant at a residence on the 400 block of Plum Street Monday night.
Chuck Hearn, director of the task force, said once a search warrant was received for the hotel room, agents found large bags of pressed fentanyl pills as well vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana in the closet and balcony of the hotel room.
The fentanyl pills found in the hotel room weighed about 11 pounds, and the marijuana weighed about 4 pounds, according to Hearn.
Several firearms, including handguns and an AR-15 rifle, were also found inside the hotel room.
Agents responded to 414 Plum St. Monday night after there had been several complaints made to law enforcement about suspected drug dealing activity coming from the residence.
After obtaining a search warrant, agents entered the home and found about 16 grams of crack cocaine and 750 pressed fentanyl pills along with pieces of illegal drug paraphernalia.
Hearn estimates the total street value of all of the drugs seized to be around $652,000.
The investigation continued when agents were alerted to the Florence hotel room where more drugs were found.
Three people were arrested following the raid of both the residence on Plum Street and the hotel room.
Malek Fonte Harris, 23, of Florence was charged with drug trafficking (fentanyl) and second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana. He was released Tuesday from the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $50,500 bond.
Desmond Deshawn Powers, 35, of Florence was charged with two counts of drug trafficking (marijuana and fentanyl). Powers remains in the detention center without bond on separate cases.
Tiffani Chimere Harris, 43, of Florence was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute (cocaine) and second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana. She was released from jail Tuesday on a $30,500 bond.
Assisting the drug task force in the case were the Florence Police Department, Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department, Lauderdale County District Attorney’s Office, and the Florence/Lauderdale Special Operations Team.
