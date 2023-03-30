LEIGHTON — A high school special education teacher is on paid administrative leave from the Colbert County schools district after being arrested and charged with reckless abuse or neglect of a protected person causing serious injury.
Denise Elizabeth Wood, 53, of Florence is accused of pulling a chair out from under an autistic student, causing her to fall and then “continually pushing” the student toward a door and then out of the door, according to court documents.
The mother of the 19-year-old autistic student of Colbert County High told sheriff’s investigators on March 8 that her daughter was allowed to fall to the floor after Wood allegedly pulled a chair out from underneath her and shoved her out of the lunchroom, where the incident originated the day before.
The mother told investigators that her daughter was in the lunchroom sitting at a table by herself and heard someone say something about ice cream.
Her daughter then began yelling ice cream and was later told that ice cream would not be served that day.
The student then began hitter her arms against the table, and Wood approached her “to try and calm the situation.”
Wood allegedly pulled the chair out from under the student and allowed her to fall to the floor. After the student stood up, Wood allegedly attempts to get the student to leave the lunchroom.
“As the victim and teacher are walking toward the door to exit, Wood is continually pushing the victim.”
Investigators note that video footage was taken from the camera in the lunchroom, and it confirmed what the mother said happened.
The mother told investigators her daughter had numerous bruises on her arms, legs and hip as well as a raised area on her head.
Wood was booked into the Colbert County Jail on March 22 and released the next day on a $10,000 cash bond, according to court records.
Colbert County Schools Superintendent Chris Hand said this is Wood’s second year as special education teacher at Colbert County High School.
