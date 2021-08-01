Marquis Moorer and Javonte Stubbs combo mug

Selma police Officer Marquis Moorer, 25, was fatally shot while on duty July 27. Javonte Stubbs, 18, is charged with capital murder. [COURTESY PHOTOS]

SELMA — A teenager accused of using a rifle to kill a police officer who was taking a lunch break at home made his initial court appearance Friday wearing a bulletproof vest.

