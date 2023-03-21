TUSCUMBIA – A mother and her now husband are now accused of beating a 2-year-old boy because he wouldn’t stop crying or learn to use the potty, according to Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan.
Tanya Ford, the mother of the child, and Aaron Ford were arrested last week after a Colbert County grand jury returned an indictment charging both with one count of aggravated child abuse.
Tanya Ford, 41, allegedly spanked the child several times because he wouldn’t stop crying, Logan said.
Aaron Ford, who was her boyfriend in 2021 at the time of the alleged incident, supposedly became violent with the boy while potty training him, Logan added.
“Both were believed to have been on a meth binge one day and up and took the child to grandma’s house. While he was there, grandma noticed the baby had a cut on his hand and took him to the hospital,” Logan said.
Hospital staff then alerted the Colbert County Department of Human Resources, which immediately began an investigation.
Logan said the boy came into the hospital with several bruises and scratches about his body in addition to the cut.
Tanya Ford remains in the Colbert County Jail on a $10,000 bond.
Aaron Ford, 36, was released from the Jail on Monday on a $10,000 bond.
The couple’s arraignment hearings are scheduled for April 25.
