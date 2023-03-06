TUSCUMBIA — A 33-year-old Tuscumbia man is facing electronic solicitation of a child, second-degree sodomy, and transmitting obscene material to a child by computer charges after parents of a juvenile found texts from the man asking their son if he wanted to see his genitals, according to court records.
Tuscumbia Police were contacted by one of the juvenile’s parents last Tuesday about the text messages they saw on their son’s phone.
One of the parents then saw a text from the man identified as Jeffrey Butler and began texting back like they were their son.
After an exchange of texts, Butler allegedly sent a photo of his genitals to who he believed to be the juvenile.
The parents then began asking their son about the photo and texts, according to court documents. They were told that this type of activity had been going on for a year and a half, and Butler had been “forcing” the juvenile to perform oral sex.
Investigators then talked to the juvenile, who corroborated the parents’ story.
The juvenile said every time there was any sexual contact, it was done inside Butler’s residence.
“The juvenile stated that [Butler] sent him approximately 15 pictures of his genitals over a period of time,” according to the investigator’s affidavit. The juvenile said he had performed oral sex on Butler approximately 30 times over a year and a half.
Butler was arrested and charged on Thursday and was booked into the Colbert County Jail, where he was still being held on a $45,000 bond as of Friday afternoon.
