Puppies wait in a carrier before being taken from the Emma Way residence in Center Star to Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services. At least 23 puppies were removed from the property. [KEVIN TAYLOR/TIMESDAILY]
FLORENCE — A Tuscumbia man is facing 17 felony counts of dogfighting and 68 counts of animal cruelty following the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department’s investigation and confiscation of 45 adult dogs and 23 puppies from a Center Star residence in early October.
