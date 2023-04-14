TUSCUMBIA — Police identified another suspect in connection to the shooting of a 26-year-old man last Wednesday night at 120 Monroe Drive.
Police Chief Tony Logan said Deontae Thompson, 23, of Florence was arrested Wednesday when Thompson’s recollection of what happened that night were not consistent.
“We thought he was a witness to the crime, but there were just too many holes in his stories,” Logan said. “When we found out what he was telling us was untrue, we called him [Wednesday] and asked him to come in to do some more interviews for the case. We placed him under arrest when he arrived at the station.”
Thompson was charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, and shooting into an occupied dwelling.
He was booked into the Colbert County Jail. His bond has not yet been set.
The victim in the shooting had been taken to Helen Keller Hospital by personal vehicle and later was transferred to Huntsville Hospital, where he is now listed in stable condition.
Logan said the victim suffered gunshot wounds to the upper arm and abdomen.
A juvenile suspect was taken into custody over the weekend following a three-county chase from Memphis, Tennessee, into Mississippi’s Alcorn County.
The 17-year-old suspect was charged Saturday with attempted murder, first-degree assault, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, and shooting into an occupied dwelling.
Logan said police are looking for another juvenile suspect in the case.
He said investigators believe the three suspects broke into the home at 120 Monroe Drive with the intention of robbing the 26-year-old.
