FLORENCE — A 17-year-old has been charged as an adult with capital murder in the August 2021 death of 19-year-old Miguel Antonio Adame.
A Lauderdale County grand jury returned an indictment charging Quearus Ashton Coffey, 17, of Tuscumbia with capital murder with the intentional act of murder during a first-degree robbery.
The indictment alleges that Coffey caused Adame's death during the time he was committing a robbery. Coffey allegedly took marijuana and/or some money from Adame by using a gun.
A capital murder conviction is punishable by the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Coffey was originally charged with capital murder and because he was indicted by a grand jury and charged with capital murder Section 12-15-204 of the Code of Alabama stipulates that a "person who attained the age of 16 shall be charged, arrested, and tried as [an] adult" and the case be removed from juvenile court if he/she committed a capital offense, like capital murder.
Coffey was also charged second-degree receiving stolen property. He allegedly received, retained or disposed of stolen property, which in this case was an AR-15 that Adame had in his possession.
Adame was a 2020 graduate of Florence High School, where he played on the school's soccer team.
He was found dead at the scene by police after they received a 911 call of shots fired at Quail Run Apartments around 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 30, 2021.
Police said Adame had been shot multiple times.
Two days later, authorities took a 15-year-old juvenile suspect into custody, who was identified in the February grand jury indictment being Coffey.
Adame's father, Miguel Adame, described his son as well-liked, and said he has no idea who would have a motive to commit the crime.
Adame's apartment was on the first floor of the complex, which is just off the intersection of Chisholm and Rickwood roads.
Adame's father said Coffey accessed his son's apartment from an entryway that looks out onto a wooded area. There is a light outside the path to the apartment.
Several days after Adame's death, a memorial was held at the Florence High School soccer stadium. The event filled the bleachers, with many people weather a small ribbon pin in his honor.
Many wore Florence Falcons soccer attire in homage to Adame and several spoke of the ability he always had to cheer anybody up, his strong work ethic and his memorable smile.
Coffey has been transferred from a juvenile detention facility to the Lauderdale County Detention Facility, but will not be in general population given Coffey's age, according to Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly.
Coffey is currently being held without bond.
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.