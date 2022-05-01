Casey White.jpg

This is the latest photo of capital murder suspect Casey White inside the Lauderdale County Detention Facility. [LAUDERDALE COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT]

FLORENCE — The U.S. Marshals Service announced Sunday afternoon it was offering a $10,000 reward leading to the capture of missing capital murder suspect Casey Cole White and assistant director of Lauderdale County corrections officer Vicky White.

