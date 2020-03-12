TUSCUMBIA — The Colbert County Road Department has reopened Crockett Lane between County Line Road and Fennel Lane.
Crockett Lane has been closed for several weeks due to flooding.
"There's still a little bit of water on the side of the pavement on one side," County Engineer Jeremy Robison said.
"Water over road" signs remain, but barricades have been removed and the road is open to traffic.
Sixth Street at Fennel Lane and Gnat Pond Road south of Rock Solid Ready Mix remain closed, Robison said.
