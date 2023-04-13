FLORENCE — Victims and family members tearfully recalled in Lauderdale County Circuit Court Wednesday how a former Central Heights community leader abused their trust by sexually abusing young men in the community.
Kelly Dale Crotts, 48, the former Central businessman and church leader, was accused of exposing himself to underaged males, and coercing the young men to perform sexual acts in his presence.
On Wednesday, he pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree sexual abuse and three counts of indecent exposure, both of which are Class A misdemeanors.
"It's alleged he had sexual contact with a child less than 16, but older than 12, on more than one occasion," Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly said.
Connolly said the plea agreement requires Crotts to spend one month in the Lauderdale County Detention Center.
Circuit Judge Gil Self said the remaining 11 months of Crotts' sentence is suspended for two years.
Crotts was indicted in July by a Lauderdale County grand jury on two counts of child abuse with sexual motivation, two counts of second-degree sexual abuse, and three counts of indecent exposure, according to court records.
Connolly said the plea agreement involves charges of sexual abuse involving two separate victims.
"The second charge of sexual abuse is the same situation with another victim," Connolly said.
Crotts is also required to register as a sex offender. Self said Crotts is not to have any contact with the victims
After hearing from the victims and family members about how Crotts' actions have impacted their lives, and will continue to impact their lives, Self told the victims they have no reason to hang their heads.
He said their testimony was inspiring and the fact they came forward probably saved other victims from being abused.
Three of Crotts' victims said they trusted him because of his standing in the community.
"We trusted you," one victim's mother said. "Now we trust no one."
One victim's sister demanded Crotts look at her while she described how her younger brother could not return to school after the accusations were made public.
The parents and sibling were familiar with Crotts, who had owned a screen printing business in the Central area and was involved in Central High School athletics.
Despite allowing the plea agreement, some parents and victims said they felt Crotts should receive the most severe penalty available.
One victim, who looked directly at Crotts as he spoke to him, said he decided after he was abused that "I would not be silent."
Sitting next to his attorney, Brad Phillips, Crotts listened to the impact statements, much of the time with his head bowed, wiping tears from his eyes. He told Self he understood the charges he was pleading guilty to.
He also apologized for his actions.
Connolly said it appears that Crotts received a light sentence, but stressed Crotts will be a registered sex offender for the remainder of his lifetime.
Connolly said he would not have approved the plea agreement without the approval of the victims and their families.
"The main reason they did it was to get the lifetime registration as a sex offender," Connolly said.
Another reason, he said, is the victims, who are now young adults, will not have to testify in open court about what Crotts did to them.
"I would never settle this in this matter without their and their family's full blessing," Connolly said.
In September, a civil lawsuit was filed against Cornerstone Church of Christ claims the church helped enable Crotts to victimize numerous children while he served in various leadership positions with the church.
The lawsuit was filed by minors residing in Lauderdale and Colbert counties, and Wayne County, Tennessee.
Crotts is also named as a defendant in the suit.
According to the suit: "Crotts consistently and systematically ingratiated himself into the lives of the plaintiffs, slowly grooming them for his own salacious purposes."
