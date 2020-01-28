FLORENCE — Officials with Cypress Creek Indoor Range and the University of North Alabama are scheduled to sign an agreement to provide mutual benefits to the employees of the business and to employees and students at UNA.
Signing the agreement, called a Memorandum of Understanding, is scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday at the shooting range, 5060 Hwy 157.
Under the agreement, UNA will offer tuition discounts to employees of Cypress Creek Indoor Range. This will allow the range to recruit and retain qualified employees who are seeking to further their education, according to a news release from the business.
Cypress Creek Indoor Range, in turn, will offer benefits to UNA employees and students, including but not limited to those in the recreation, criminal justice and military science departments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.