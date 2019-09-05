SHEFFIELD — Cypress Moon Studios is presenting a showcase concert whose goal is to connect artists from around the globe with Muscle Shoals.
"Across The Pond To Muscle Shoals" was created by Cypress Moon owner, singer/songwriter/producer Tonya Holly and singer/songwriter Hannah Aldridge.
"We look forward to this festival growing every year and introducing these incredible talents to our rich Muscle Shoals music culture," Holly said. "We've got some good folks coming. We're going to start doing this annually."
The concert is scheduled for 7-10 p.m. Friday at Cypress Moon Studios on Alabama Avenue in Sheffield near Riverfront Park.
Scheduled to perform are Aldridge and Holly, hit songwriter Angel Snow, Godhead founder, singer/songwriter Jason Charles Miller, Brother Cane and Atlanta Rhythm Section bassist, singer/songwriter Dave Anderson, and United Kingdom Americana Record of the Year 2019 winner Ben Glover.
Holly said Aldridge was touring the United Kingdom when she approached her about bringing some artists to play in the Shoals. She said some of the artists are scheduled to play in the Americana Music Festival Sept. 10-15 in Nashville.
She said Snow, Miller and Glover have worked with Aldridge in the past.
What Holly likes about the event is the variety of music.
"We try and have a lot of different genres," Holly said. "They're all different in their own ways."
She said last year's event drew fans from Birmingham, Nashville and Tupelo, Mississippi.
Holly said she and her husband plan to perform "Long Way to Fall," a track written by she, her husband and the late singer/songwriter Donnie Fritts.
"I'm really excited about singing with Kelvin," Holly said.
Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. For tickets or information, call 256-335-6961.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.