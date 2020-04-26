On Wednesday, Dan and Liz Penny got the news they had been waiting for. They had finally tested negative for coronavirus. Ecstatic, they pulled each other into an embrace, the first hug they had shared in about six weeks.
"We were not instructed to not hug. We did it on our own," Dan explained. "We just felt it wasn't good to hug or kiss each other during this time."
He said their experience with the disease was so heinous, they didn't want to run the risk of re-infecting each other.
Dan was born in Ohio, but his father, who was in the steel business, moved the family to Birmingham when Dan was 11 years old. He attended John Carroll Catholic High School in Birmingham, and then earned an undergraduate degree at Jacksonville State University and a postgraduate certificate from Baptist Medical Center in Birmingham.
After college he moved to New Orleans and worked in sales at the New Orleans Times-Picayune. He met Liz, a New Orleans native, in 1972. The two married and raised three children — two daughters and a son — in the city, while Dan worked at the paper and several news stations before starting the sports marketing department at Louisiana State University in 2005. Then Katrina hit.
"Katrina froze the city up," Dan said. "We housed 14 to 16 people for six months" after the storm.
In 2006, the couple moved to Toledo, Ohio, where they lived until it was time to retire. They wanted to return to the South, but after Katrina, they were shaken by the hurricane and decided they did not want to return to New Orleans. They considered moving to Birmingham, but didn't want to deal with the traffic and the size of the city.
"My son, Josh, lives and works here, so we moved to Florence," Dan said.
Josh is the head athletic trainer at University of North Alabama.
"We moved here and we never looked back. It was the best move I made," Dan said.
The Pennys maintained an active lifestyle. They both love sports and both work out at a local gym to keep fit. But despite that, both have health issues.
Liz, 72, has several lung issues, such as mycobacterium avium complex or MAC, asthma and severe allergies. Dan, 74, has had three heart attacks, two open heart surgeries and prostate cancer.
On the morning of March 12, the Pennys were on their way to Birmingham for a lunch with some of Dan's high school friends. It was a trip they made about four times a year — a chance for the lifelong friends to meet and catch up.
Before the trip, Dan said he had been aware of COVID-19, but wasn't worried about it.
"My son had said a month before, 'Dad, it's going to move into this area.'" Dan said. "We knew it existed, knew there were problems with it, but we had no fear of it."
At lunch they sat next to Father Ray Dunmyer, pastor of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Montevallo. They ate and chatted with about 15 people in attendance. Dunmyer is the only other person in the group to later come down with coronavirus.
The next morning, March 13, Dan began to feel weak and a little lightheaded, but went to the gym anyway and had a very light workout. That night he was feeling worse, and on Saturday, he was too sick to go to church with Liz.
On Sunday, Liz began feeling weak and dizzy. The couple stayed home that day, and on Monday after a Facetime consultation with their general practitioner, Dr. Amy Clark, they went to the doctor's office.
"We were met by her and her staff, the only ones in the office. The entire staff had face masks and gloves. We were examined ... received X-rays of ... chests and sinuses, then diagnosed with ear infections, redness in our throats, and given steroid and antibiotic shots, told our prescriptions were sent to the pharmacy and went on home, both feeling sick, Liz more so," Dan wrote in the log he kept while battling the disease.
By March 18, the couple was feeling no better. "Liz was very ill, nauseated and weak," Dan wrote in his log.
They went back to Dr. Clark's office and Liz was tested for the coronavirus. Two days later, the results came back positive.
Once Liz received her diagnosis, Dan was sure he was also infected. Dr. Clark discussed treatment options on the phone, saying that her colleague, Dr. Felix Morris, and Liz's pulmonolgist were consulting on their case. The doctor prescribed the malaria pill, but cautioned the couple not to take it except as a last resort because of the drug's side effects.
Dan was tested that Friday afternoon, and the test came back positive.
On March 20, Liz spent the day at the North Alabama Medical Center at the request of Dr. Morris, where she was tested, given an X-ray, and rested for the afternoon. Dan wasn't allowed in the hospital. He waited in his car for her to be released.
"The doctors told Liz they were releasing her because there were other diseases at the hospital, and in her weakened condition she was better off at home," Dan said.
The first two weeks of the coronavirus are a bit of a blur, Dan said. They suffered through a host of symptoms, including weakness, fatigue, shortness of breath, nausea, headaches, tingling throughout the body, loss of taste and smell, and difficulty in sleeping.
Dan described the disease as coming in waves for the first 13 to 14 days.
"We would feel OK in the morning, and by the afternoon a new wave of symptoms would come through, like a headache that would stay for days," Dan said. "Some days you'd get up and the phlegm in your chest would expand; the next day body aches would occur and stay for days."
By this time, Liz was bedridden, which left the caregiving to Dan.
Despite offers of meals and help from family and friends, the couple was quarantined. No one could come inside their home and help them. Their son, Josh, and his wife, Colleen, would deliver needed supplies and food, dropping them off outside, then honking the horn so Dan would know they were there before driving away. Phone calls could only last two to three minutes before Dan was too winded to talk.
"It was like we forgot what it felt like to be healthy," Dan said of this period. "It was a strange feeling. We'd been in good shape for a long time."
Each morning when Dan got out of bed, he said he would touch the feet of Christ on the crucifix hanging on their bedroom wall, and he said this prayer: "Lord it's you and me. There's no one else to help us. You've got to be my crutch."
"I'm no hero," Dan insists. "I just did what I needed to do."
On March 23, three people in Lauderdale County were diagnosed with the coronavirus. Dan and Liz were two of those.
On March 24, Dan changed the sheets on the bed. Liz was so weak that he had to lay her on the floor with pillows while he made the bed.
The doctors, who had been monitoring the couple's condition through several phone calls daily, decided Liz needed to return to the hospital. This time, they wouldn't let Dan drive her so they sent an ambulance.
"It was the smart thing to do," Dan insists, but he added it was hard to watch the ambulance personnel enter their home in hazmat gear and put Liz on a gurney.
"It was depressing and distressing," he said.
Doctors determined that despite the couple trying to stay hydrated, Liz was suffering from dehydration, so they gave her IV fluids and released her later that day. This time, they allowed Dan to drive to the hospital to pick her up.
But the fatigue and symptoms continued. Dan said the walk from the bedroom to the kitchen, a distance of about 40 feet, left him panting for breath. One day, he pulled a few weeds in the yard and had to rest for a couple of hours afterward.
"You would feel a little better," Dan said, "and if you did something, you suffered for it later."
On April 3, Dan was retested for the virus and on April 5, the test came back positive. Dan said this was a little demoralizing, and the quarantine was extended to April 20.
In early April, the couple began feeling better. On April 9, Liz was able to get out of bed and even take a short walk around the yard. It was the first walk for her in nearly four weeks, Dan wrote in his log.
On Easter, Liz was able to make the bed for the second day in a row, Dan wrote. "We both commented that today we feel much better, although we realized that recovery will take awhile," he wrote.
On April 16, the doctors decided Dan needed to start taking hydroxychloroquine, the malaria drug, despite the possible side effects.
And on April 20, the couple was retested for the virus. The tests came back negative for the disease.
Dan has suggestions for anyone who comes down with the coronavirus.
First, he wrote in his log, "go slowly, rest often and take on small chores or responsibilities until your strength has returned. Turn to friends and relatives for assistance as your health slowly improves."
He also admonishes those suffering from the illness to not give up.
"Whatever they are doing, wherever they are in this terrible disease, don't give up. Absolutely do not give up," Dan said. "This disease doesn't give you an opportunity to progress. It just knocks the dickens out of you. That can be very depressing, especially if you don't have faith. Eventually you will get through this, but it will take time."
For those who haven't experienced this disease, he cautions you to take it seriously and wear masks and use social distancing when you are out in public.
"I understand that we've looked at the disease from the inside out," Dan said. "You are suffering in a different way because you can't enjoy life. We are just thankful to be alive."
