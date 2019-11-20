TUSCUMBIA — A Sheffield woman accused of elder abuse and financial exploitation of an elderly person was denied probation Tuesday and sentenced to five years in prison.
Sebrina Leigh Davis, 44, 1705-A Robertson Blvd., appeared before Colbert County Circuit Judge Jackie Hatcher seeking probation after agreeing to a five-year prison term.
She was accused of neglecting her elderly mother, Jenny Lesley, who she was caring for in her Robertson Boulevard apartment, and taking over $40,000 of her mother's money, Chief Assistant District Attorney Angela Hulsey said.
Davis was arrested on a charge of elderly abuse and neglect in June 2017, and financial exploitation of the elderly in September 2017.
She pleaded guilty to both charges, which are considered Class B felonies.
Her attorney, Tim Case, asked the judge to consider probation due to the fact his client did not have a past criminal history.
"These are very, very serious charges," Case said. "I ask you to give her the benefit of community corrections."
Hatcher, however, denied the request for probation.
After the hearing, Davis was taken to the Colbert County Jail to be processed.
The victim's sister and brother-in-law attended the sentencing hearing, but declined to comment after its conclusion.
Hatcher ordered Davis to pay $41,037 in restitution. Hulsey said the money was taken from Lesley's account over a period of several months.
Hulsey said the abuse was discovered when a family member called police and the Department of Human Resources to do a welfare check.
When they arrived, they found Lesley lying on the floor "in her own filth."
She was taken into DHR custody and sent to a hospital, where sores were found on her body. Hulsey said Lesley had various health issues, including dementia.
Case said his client pleaded guilty and accepted responsibility.
"The prosecution and I agreed on everything we could agree on, but we cannot agree on the disposition of the sentence, whether it was probation or jail," Case said after the hearing. "We respect Judge Jackie Hatcher's decision and we'll move on."
Case said the restitution has not been paid.
