TUSCUMBIA — After eight months in the chairman's position, Colbert County Commissioner Tommy Barnes passed the gavel Tuesday to Commissioner David Black who will assume the position as chairman.
Black, an employee of the University of North Alabama and chairman of the Colbert County Tourism Board, is serving his second term on the commission.
In Colbert County, each of the six commissioners serve an eight-month stint as commission chairman. Each commissioner will act as chairman once during their four-year term.
