FLORENCE — Jenn Dawson is familiar with the issues facing someone who is addicted to drugs or alcohol, so she knows what people who call the 24-hour helpline are going through.
Dawson is the "outreach peer" for Recovery Organization of Support Specialists (ROSS), an organization that helps people with addiction issues find the help they need.
Marketing Director Mark Litvine said the Birmingham-based organization was formed in 2016.
"I've been sober for five years," Dawson said. "Now I'm trying to give back to the community that put up with me as long as they did."
ROSS's mission is to help people with little or no money and no insurance to cover the cost of recovery.
Dawson, who is a certified peer specialist, is trained to help someone seeking recovery by getting them in touch with the right state agencies that can provide them with assistance.
"We basically hold their hand to get them through the process of recovery," Dawson said. "It's scary if you don't know what's going on."
Litvine said ROSS is the first organization in the state that is operated by certified peer specialists. He said it is a nonprofit funded by the Alabama Department of Mental Health.
"We are reaching the people who fall through the cracks," Litvine said. "We have the first statewide, 24-hour addiction help line in Alabama backed by the Department of Mental Health."
So far, ROSS is providing its services free in 39 Alabama counties.
Before Dawson was hired, the Shoals was served by a specialist out of Limestone County.
"She is literally out there on the front lines saving people's lives, using her own experiences," Litvine said. "People are dying and not getting the help they need because they have no money or insurance."
ROSS only refers people to state agencies where they can receive assessments and treatment through the Department of Mental Health. ROSS also receives referrals from the local court systems and local homeless shelters.
The ROSS 24-hour hotline is 844-307-1760.
"It's so important to get that help line number out there," Litvine said. "It will connect them to the outreach person in that county."
Dawson said anyone who calls the hotline will speak to a "real person," not a recording. If the person is calling from Colbert or Lauderdale counties, they will be connected to Dawson.
Not only will she direct people to the right agencies, Dawson said she will help them get assessed, and assist them throughout their recovery.
