Daytime services offered by three area programs are helping the homeless get some much-needed relief from the uncomfortable heat.
Crossroads Community Outreach’s day center is open from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. There, both sheltered and unsheltered homeless may spend time in the air-conditioned facility and rest on couches or comfortable chairs.
The day center provides food, drink, shower accommodations and help with acquiring necessary medication, among other services.
“We open this up so that our clients that are on the street or in a shelter … will have a place,” said Kimberly Jackson, founder and executive director. “We serve six different counties, so the population of homeless on the street is huge. We try to do as much as we can to try to prevent those numbers.”
Since relocating in April to the American Legion building on South Court Street, Jackson said Crossroads has been able to expand its services.
“It’s got bigger space and shower accommodations and stuff,” she said. “Our lowest numbers are probably 10 or 15, but we’re upwards of 40 people sometimes in the daytime.”
Thursdays, the Salvation Army’s day center offers a cooling center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and provides water to all who come in.
According to Sunrise Center Executive Director Courtney McKinnon, summer brings in plenty of people. The Sheffield-based day center is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
About 21 people were gathered there around noon Wednesday.
“Definitely higher numbers in the summer because of (the heat),” she said of participants. “Summer we can expect every day to have at least more than 13 coming in. It’s hot out there.”
Jackson said Crossroads also sees more homeless come in during the summer and winter, but summer can be more concentrated since there aren’t as many centers open as during the winter months.
Albert Simpson said he enjoys having a comfortable place to escape the heat. He routinely takes advantage of the Crossroads day center’s services.
“This is a home away from home; this is a good place,” he said. “I come in whenever I can. You can just relax, clear your mind and think about your next step.”
In addition to keeping him cool and comfortable, Simpson said having a place to go helps him stay clean and sober.
Those who attend the Sunrise Center can expect food and water, as well as internet access, a clothes closet and a laundry facility.
McKinnon said they try to keep a hygiene closet stocked, but there is still a need for items like deodorant, sunscreen, water, bug spray, ponchos and tents.
“It’s just the necessities to make it a little easier and try to help them get back on their feet in anyway possible,” she added. “We just try to keep an open door policy to help out whoever’s in need.”
