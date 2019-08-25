FLORENCE — Day two of Billy Reid Shindig #11 got underway Saturday with the popular sandlot baseball game and a second day of free music in Wilson Park.
It was hot, a bit humid, but it didn't stop baseball fans from finding a spot in the stands at the University of North Alabama's Mike Lane Field to watch Reid's Alabama Slammers take on musician/producer Jack White's Warstic Woodmen.
White, a member of The Raconteurs, who performed at the historic Shoals Theatre Friday, played first base while Reid was the starting pitcher for the Alabama Slammers.
The three-piece mariachi band Los Supers provided music during the game, including gems like the 1948 Stan Jones classic "(Ghost) Riders in the Sky," Johnny Cash's "Folsom Prison Blues" and Lead Belly's "Cotton Fields."
In Wilson Park, Birmingham's Market at Pepper Place brought several vendors who set up their wares under shade tents.
Scott Ireland, of Ireland Farms, brought a variety of "all naturally grown" produce. Ireland said he's visited the Shoals before to tour the local recording studios and attend a concert at the Shoals Theatre.
"We're happy to join in on the festivities," said Ireland. His farm is in Alpine, which is between Talladega and Sylacauga.
Next door was Estaboga Bee Company and nearby, the Red Truck Rural bakery offered a variety of fresh baked goods. County Culture Coffee and Butter Pat Cast Iron Cookware also had displays in the park.
Parked beside the Wilson Park fountain was a baby blue 1953 Cadillac series 62, which is the same as the Cadillac as the one country legend Hank Williams died in. Johnson said the actual car is on display at the Hank Williams Museum in Montgomery.
The car in Wilson Park was featured in an Alabama Tourism commercial used to promote the state.
Florence City Council President Dick Jordan said he spoke to numerous people who have complimented him on the area.
"This is one of the biggest events we'll have that brings in people from all over," Jordan said. "We thank Billy for bringing this here."
At 3:30 p.m., the Watson Twins took the stage in Wilson Park, the first of four acts to perform during the festival's new second day of music. They were followed by Motel Radio, Cautious Clay and the New Muscle Shoals FAME gang.
On Friday, Single Lock Records artist Erin Rae kicked off a somewhat weather dampened evening of music, followed by Devon Gilfillian and the New Orleans jazz sounds of the Dirty Dozen Brass Band.
A native of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, now based in Nashville, Tennessee, Gilfillian visited Muscle Shoals Sound Studios on Thursday and recorded some tracks at the iconic studio.
"Honestly it was crazy and surreal because about four years ago I drove down to like, check out Muscle Shoals and FAME and the Muscle Shoals sound, to kind of get the soul and the spirit and find a ghost here," Gilfilian said after his well-received set. "I just stood outside the Muscle Shoals Sound Studios and just peeked in and didn't really go in, so last night was just so insanely special because I got to go in this time and actually record a couple songs."
His set was a mixture of pop, rock, blues, soul and R&B.
"I try to channel all the Mavis Staples, the Staples Singers, Percy (Sledge) and everybody," he said.
While his father introduced him to the music of Aretha Franklin and Wilson Pickett, Gilfillian said he didn't really get into the Muscle Shoals sound until college.
The evening concluded with a performance by country artist Margo Price and the rock band Drivin N Cryin at the Shoals Theatre.
