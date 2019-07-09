Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• NW-SCC BEST/Texas Instruments CAMP CODE for BOYS (grades 5 - 0): 7/9/2019, 8:30am, Northwest-Shoals Community College Bevill Center Room 151, 800 George Wallace Blvd, Muscle Shoals. $125 per camper. 256-764-4661
• Free, Fun, Low-Impact Aerobics: 7/9/2019, 9:00am, Killen Senior Center, 231 JC Mauldin Highway, Killen.
• A Cast of Blues exhibit: 7/9/2019, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• LifeSouth blood drive: 7/9/2019, 10:00am, Bank Independent, Village Square, 13566 U.S. 43, Russellville.
• Book Buddies- All Readers: 7/9/2019, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Book Reviews: 7/9/2019, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Hot lunches: 7/9/2019, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Sign in by 10 a.m.
• Tuscumbia Kiwanis Club: 7/9/2019, 12:00pm, Helen Keller Public Library, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia.
• Florence Exchange Club: 7/9/2019, 12:00pm, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence. 256-443-3836
• Android Basics: 7/9/2019, 1:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Out of This World: Make it and Take it- All Ages: 7/9/2019, 2:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Gaming Unplugged: 7/9/2019, 3:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. (256) 764-6564
• Headspace: 7/9/2019, 5:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• 1-hour free bowling: 7/9/2019, 5:00pm, Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence.
• League of Women Voters of the Shoals: 7/9/2019, 5:15pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Celebrate Recovery: 7/9/2019, 6:00pm, Florence First Church of the Nazarene, 102 Fairground Road, Florence.
• Shoals Model Railroaders: 7/9/2019, 6:00pm, Tuscumbia Depot, 206 W. Fifth St., Tuscumbia.
• All Stars perform: 7/9/2019, 7:00pm, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• NAMI Shoals Family Support Group: 7/9/2019, 7:00pm, NAMI Shoals office, 749 Thompson St., Suite A, Florence.
• Sheffield Business and Professional Association meeting: 7/9/2019, Park Place, 500 N. Montgomery Ave., Sheffield. 256-383-6711
• NAMI Connection Recovery Support Group: 7/9/2019, , NAMI Shoals office, 749 Thompson St., Suite A, Florence.
