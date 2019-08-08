Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• Free, Fun, Low-Impact Aerobics: 8/8/2019, 9:00am, Killen Senior Center, 231 JC Mauldin Highway, Killen.
• Artworks 19: 8/8/2019, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St, Tuscumbia.
• It's All About Art exhibit: 8/8/2019, 9:00am, Kennedy Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• Hot lunches: 8/8/2019, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Sign in by 10 a.m.
• LifeSouth blood drive: 8/8/2019, 11:00am, North Alabama Medical Center – Cloyd Campus, 2111 Cloyd Blvd., Florence.
• Shoals Civic League: 8/8/2019, 12:00pm, Clarion Hotel, 4900 Hatch Blvd., Sheffield. 256-627-4977
• Shoals Chapter of the Order of St. Luke meeting: 8/8/2019, 2:30pm, Sheffield Room, Park Place, 501 N. Montgomery Ave., Sheffield.
• Miss Maud Lindsay Chapter No. 16, Order of the Confederate Rose: 8/8/2019, 5:30pm, Colbert County Board of Education building, 909 George Wallace Blvd., Tuscumbia. Meals available.
• Travis Wammack and Jim Whitehead: 8/8/2019, 6:00pm, Doe's Eat Place, Jackson Avenue, Russellville.
• Northwest Alabama Purple Martin Club meeting: 8/8/2019, 7:00pm, Home of Wayne Hester, 3365 Colbert 20, Tuscumbia. 256-446-9369
• Quad City Squares square dance club: 8/8/2019, 7:00pm, Royal Avenue Recreation Center, 421 N. Royal Ave., Florence.
• Sheffield Lodge #503 F&AM: 8/8/2019, 7:00pm, Sheffield Lodge, 300 N. Atlanta Ave., Sheffield. 256-443-4656
• LifeSouth blood drive: 8/8/2019, BooksAMillion, 318 Cox Creek Blvd., Florence.
• Registration for Volleyball grades 4th-6th: 8/8/2019, the Recreation Center, 2901 19th Ave., Sheffield. Includes a shirt. 256-386-5615
