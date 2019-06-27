Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• Free, Fun, Low-Impact Aerobics: 6/27/2019, 9:00am, Killen Senior Center, 231 JC Mauldin Highway, Killen.
• Celebration & Preservation: Drawing Alabama's Architectural History exhibit: 6/27/2019, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia.
• Helen Keller Art Show exhibit: 6/27/2019, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia.
• The Rise of the Southern Craft Movement exhibit: 6/27/2019, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia.
• A Cast of Blues exhibit: 6/27/2019, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• Vacation Bible school: 6/27/2019, 9:00am, Greenhill First Baptist Church, 15351 County Road 47, Green Hill.
• Art of the Dish Exhibit: 6/27/2019, 10:00am, Belle Mont Mansion, 1569 Cook Lane, Tuscumbia.
• Book Reviews: 6/27/2019, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Write On: 6/27/2019, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Writer Workshop-2nd and Up: 6/27/2019, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Hot lunches: 6/27/2019, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Sign in by 10 a.m.
• Medical Group Management Association of the Shoals meeting: 6/27/2019, 11:30am, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence. 256-764-1858
• Greater Shoals Chapter of Military Officers Association of America meeting: 6/27/2019, 11:30am, Post 11 of American Legion, 318 S. Court St., Florence. 256-762-4072
• Shoals Civic League: 6/27/2019, 12:00pm, Clarion Hotel, 4900 Hatch Blvd., Sheffield. 256-627-4977
• Bunco: 6/27/2019, 2:00pm, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. 256-760-6420
• Yummy Stories- All Ages: 6/27/2019, 2:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Presentation on Capt. A.H. Keller: 6/27/2019, 4:00pm, Helen Keller Public Library, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia.
• Game Night: 6/27/2019, 5:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Civil Air Patrol cadet program: 6/27/2019, 6:00pm, Northwest Alabama Regional Airport, TVA Hangar, Muscle Shoals. Prospective cadets must be 12-18 years old. 256-394-6613 or 256-383-1386
• American Legion Florence-Lauderdale Post 11 meeting: 6/27/2019, 7:00pm, American Legion Florence-Lauderdale Post 11, 318 S. Court St., Florence.
• Quad City Squares square dance club: 6/27/2019, 7:00pm, Royal Avenue Recreation Center, 421 N. Royal Ave., Florence.
• Anniversary/Homecoming: 6/27/2019, 7:00pm, Healing Fountain Apostolic Faith Church, 1019 Sterling Blvd., Sheffield.
• Gospel meeting: 6/27/2019, 7:00pm, Midway Church of Christ, 6000 Highway 43, Green Hill.
• Shoals Astronomy Club meeting: 6/27/2019, 7:30pm, University of North Alabama planetarium, Florence. 256-765-4284
• Helen Keller Festival: 6/27/2019, 1 Spring Park Road, Tuscumbia.
