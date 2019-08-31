Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• Hot lunches: 8/31/2019, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Sign in by 10 a.m.
• Ford/UAW Retiree's Labor Day Picnic: 8/31/2019, 11:00am, McFarland Park, James Spain Drive, Florence.
• VFW Club Dance: 8/31/2019, 7:00pm, VFW Club, 410 N. Raleigh Ave., Sheffield.
• Back on Track: 8/31/2019, 7:00pm, Lil' Capone's, 3370 Cloverdale Road, Florence.
• Fathers N Sons: 8/31/2019, 9:00pm, Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• Josh Rains LIVE: 8/31/2019, 9:00pm, Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence.
• LifeSouth blood drive: 8/31/2019, Foodland, 16143 U.S. 72 W., Rogersville.
